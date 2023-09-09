Showings start 9/9. Discover a welcoming and inviting home nestled in the popular Birchwood Point South neighborhood. Your private lot backs up to green space giving you a spacious view from the porch while enjoying a peaceful WI evening. This home is like brand new and has been meticulously cared for. It comes fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. Enjoy the convenience of being close to parks, restaurants, shopping & more! The open layout of this home promotes a seamless flow for gatherings and socializing. Retreat to your private bedroom, featuring a walk-in closet and a full bath, offering a tranquil space to unwind. An oversized 2-car attached garage, combined with an excellent location make this home a must see.