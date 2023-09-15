Spacious 4-5 Bedroom Ranch Style House Sitting on One of the Best City Lots in Sun Prairie. Over 1/2 Acre Wooded Lot Backing up to Protected Outlot. Large Great Room with 10 Foot Ceilings. Kitchen has Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Work Island and Desk area, Screened in Porch Overlooking Backyard, Full Exposure With Walk Out, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Oversize Heated 3-4 Car Garage that is 33'x28' with plenty of room for a Boat or Extra Cars, Stainless Steel Appliances, Roughed-in for a Second Kitchen to Make a Perfect In-Laws Suite. Built-in Cabinetry, Great Location close to Schools, Groceries, Shopping and Restaurants. Seller Moving South. VRP $699,900 - $715,000
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $699,900
