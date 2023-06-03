Welcome to your dream home in the highly desirable Smith Crossing neighborhood! This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch boasts an open floor plan with 9ft ceilings and ample natural light that floods the space. The heart of this home is a chef's dream kitchen featuring a large island perfect for entertaining guests. Need more space? You'll love the finished basement with a large family, electric fireplace, dry bar, 4th bedroom & exercise rm. The backyard is its own private oasis with a fenced yard, walking path, and park just behind it. With its prime location in Smith Crossing, you'll have easy access to all the amenities this sought-after community has to offer. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your forever home!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
Pitching will be pivotal as the WIAA postseason gets in full swing. Meet some of those pitchers who have been making a difference this spring.
At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Cazenovia EMS was sent to Bunker Hill Campground for an unresponsive male who was found to be dead, authorities said.
Lake Delton village officials are looking into razing the Flamingo Motel, a closed lodging facility that has been vacant for nearly three year…
The senior class of 2023 graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School on May 26 during a ceremony at the school's football field.