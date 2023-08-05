Stoughton Welcomes Parade of Homes Builder Dane Building Concepts to Hwy 51 West development with this modern farm house. Oversided garage is large enough for 4 cars, or even 3 and a boat! Screened porch and patio at rear are shared with the beautiful tree line, offering privacy and a great place to socialize. A coffee bar will get the day started well in the gathering area off of kitchen. Construction scheduled to begin in early September for completion in the beginning of 2024. come early to take advantage of material selections!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $729,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month o…
Luke Fickell started his first training camp practice as Badgers football coach with a competitive twist, and a transfer wide receiver shined.…
The FBI has been involved with the search for Reedsburg boy James Yoblonski, 13, over the past two weeks, according to the Sauk County Sheriff…
Poynette's Ashley Hagenow was recently named Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. She's eager to share the importance of Wisconsin's agricultu…
Their deaths were a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.