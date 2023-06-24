Welcome to the epitome of family living in the coveted Nordic Ridge neighborhood! This charming home boasts a plethora of desirable features that are sure to exceed your expectations. With a community-centric atmosphere & splash pad just steps away, this is the perfect place to call home. Step inside & be greeted by the spacious & inviting layout, offering ample room for entertaining & creating lasting memories. The gas fireplace adds warmth & ambiance, creating a cozy atmosphere during cooler evenings. The large deck is an entertainer's dream, providing the ideal space for cookouts, relaxation, & soaking in the neighborhood. Venture downstairs to the finished lower level, where family fun & games await. This home provides the perfect balance of comfort, convenience, & safety. Look today!!