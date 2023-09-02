Under Construction!! Est. completion Nov '23. This 2 story has an open floor plan on the main level with plenty of space for comfort! The vast great room opens up to the Kitchen that offers, an abundance of light with plenty of cabinet, countertop space & large island functionality, as well as, a walk-in pantry! The Powder Room & bonus/office room completes the main floor. The Upper Level features the Primary suite, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths, both with double vanities! Bonus: You have the convience of the laundry room centered between them all! Come see the Eldon difference with our quality builds and great warranties!!! Nordic Ridge park and splash pad with in walk distance. Final plans/finishes may vary. Listing agent is member of selling LLC.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $469,900
