New Construction: Est. Completion July 2023: Enter The Adams through the Foyer and you are welcomed with the warmth of a sun filled Great room, kitchen & dining areas. As part of the open floor plan, the kitchen is the hub of the home w/ SS appliances, granite counters & center island! Enjoy the split bdrm design w/ primary bedroom suite, private bath, & walk in closet. Second & Third bedrooms, Main bath, & first floor laundry/mudroom complete the main level. Lower Level offers additional finished living space in the Huge Rec Room & 4th bedroom! Amazing warranties come standard in all Eldon Homes. Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $448,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steve Considine once worked at Baraboo's Jack Young Middle School as a social studies teacher. He returns this school year as Baraboo High Sch…
William Yoblonski, the father of missing 13-year-old James, is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding his son.
Waupun athletic director Doug Disch names Little League coach and former volleyball coach to lead the Warriors' baseball team.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of three men on Thursday in connection to a suspicious death investigation of a 55-year-old …
84-year-old Lone Rock native Roger Hamilton was killed in a dual rollover truck crash with 32-year-old Adrian Munoz-Chavez of Florida on July 19.