This well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story in the Middleton School District will impress! Wonderfully convenient near westside location close to parks, walking trails, restaurants, shopping (Greenway Station), Epic's Campus & more! Kitchen features SS appliances, solid surface counters, large pantry & breakfast bar. Spacious GR features a gas fireplace & elevated views of the backyard setting. Main level highlighted by new LVP flooring throughout. Tranquil screen porch to relax on morning or night W/ stairs to the backyard patio. Primary bedroom W/ tray ceiling, luxury bath W/ dual sinks & large walk in closet. Finished walk-out lower level features built-ins, rec room, gas fireplace, 4th bdrm & full bath! The oversized 2-car attached garage has a lots of extra storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $699,000
