Hepa-filter for air purification. Stunning custom-built ranch home. The main floor boasts 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths, offering ample space for relaxation and comfort. Soaring 9ft ceilings and beautiful red oak flooring accent the open concept design. The custom kitchen features Amish cabinetry, premium quartz countertops and walks out to a large screened and covered porch. Need more space? Check out the finished basement! A 3rd bedroom with full bath, large family room and a 4th bedroom that can be used as a bonus rm or flex space highlight the space. Full exposure that walks out to the backyard and full size windows add light and bring warmth. Built above Wisconsin energy standards, ensuring maximum efficiency all year round. Like new, this home has been meticulously maintained!
4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $649,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Valerie Taylor's always dreamed of owning a restaurant. With life circumstances as they were for her, she realized her dream recently by reope…
The two-vehicle crash in Portage on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a Portage man on Sunday, police said.
Poynette's Holly Lowenberg led the area's best team in the circle while Waupun's Josh Navis did a remarkable job as an interim coach.
A historic house in Beaver Dam, which was built for an industry leader more than a century ago, was demolished during a two-day period beginni…
Baraboo's Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration takes place Saturday, June 24. This year's grand marshals are Viola and Kelly, Circus World's …