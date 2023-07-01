Est Complete July 31, 2023. Under Construction, Open Floor plan, 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Walk in Closets and much more. What ever the size of the project, Tri State brings the framework that eliminates surprises during construction bringing a pleasant experience for clients. From site selection and engineering, to exterior and interior design, to permitting and construction, they are your full-service custom home contractor! Other lots are available in this subdivision with several price points and floor plans.