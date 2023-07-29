Under Construction similar property to show. Introducing a stunning brand-new construction ranch home located in the new subdivision of Jannah Village. This home boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, offering luxurious and comfortable living. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a thoughtfully crafted open floor plan, creating a seamless flow between the main living areas. The vaulted ceiling shows off the living room, dining area and kitchen that is equipped with an island, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The home also features a well-appointed backyard, ready for your personal touch. This home with a larger lot than most in Madison, offers the perfect blend of privacy and community. (Outside is a different front) Estimated Completion date 10/31/2023
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000
