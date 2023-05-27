Under Construction ETA: 07/31/23. Brand New Design w/ No neighbor behind or to the right of the home. You will be impressed. Walk through the front door into your new large main living room & formal dining area. Beautifully laid out for daily living & entertaining. A Sweet Powder Room has been placed perfectly between the front living area & the other half of the main floor. Spacious kitchen w/ long island open to the dinette & add'l living room w/ gas fireplace. Situated off this living area is the welcoming 4 season room to enjoy all year w/ access to the new patio. Upstairs are 4 large, spacious bedrooms. Primary en suite with walk in Shower, double vanity & WIC. The other 3 bedrooms share a very nice full size bathroom. The basement egress window & is stubbed for a full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $539,900
