Showings start May 20th. This large, bright, airy, open-floor plan Ranch with 9' ceilings features 2 gas fireplaces, chef's kitchen with upgraded black stainless appliances (double oven), quartz countertops and dining area that walks out to the deck. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tiled shower, dual sinks and 2 other bedrooms share main bath with dual sinks. 1st floor laundry/mudroom. Lower level has huge family room, 4th bedroom and walks out to a patio with hot tub. Upscale features throughout this beautiful home! Sprinkler system, 3-car garage. Verona schools. Close to shopping, dining, Military Ridge Bike Trail and easy commute to Epic.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $635,000
