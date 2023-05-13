Newly constructed home from 2022. This 2-story single family home located in popular Terravessa neighborhood has every element you are looking for. Oregon School district. This beautiful Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, open kitchen, living room features big windows with great sunlight, private office/flex room, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, pantry, mudroom. Upper level primary bedroom plus 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tile shower. Finished basement with 4th bedroom, in-suite bathroom, entertainment room and family gathering space. Private yard with Patio and Fence! 2 Car garage. Within walking distance to the newly built "net-zero energy" elementary school- Forest Edge and a new daycare facility.