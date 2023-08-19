STUNNING! - This Alterra Design Homes was built 3 years ago and shows like new! Backing to an outlot (no neighbors behind) makes this a compelling option. Located in the newly built Teravessa community with a convenient location only 15 minutes from downtown Madison. Local nearby amenities include walking trails, parks, coffee shop, gas station, Elementary School and more. Grand designed main level features a spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features solid surface counters, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, modern light fixtures....the list goes on. Three upper level bedrooms, two full bathrooms and conveniently placed laundry room as a bonus. Finished LL with family room, 4th bedroom (or office) and full bath. Offers reviewed as received.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $580,000
