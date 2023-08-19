Beautiful 2 story home backing to church greenspace. This beautiful home features a beautiful open floor plan, large ktichen w/island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, lots of beautiful windows that provides natural light & sunset views. Oversized patio door walks out to maintenance free deck, fenced in yard. The lvg rm feautures custom shiplap fireplace, engineered wood floors on main level, custom tile foyer, laundry rm, 1/2 bath. Upstairs includes 3 bdrms, large bath w/quartz countertops, Primary bdrm w/2 closets, custom tile shower, double sinks w/quartz countertops. LL was recently finished w/family rm, fireplace, wet bar, 4th bdrm, 4th bath w/custom tile shower & has 1/2 exposure. Oversized 2 car garage. Close to huge park, splash pad, playground, bb courts & more.
4 Bedroom Home in DeForest - $599,900
