Gorgeous 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath RANCH in Savannah Park. Open Concept Living with Vaulted Ceilings. Kitchen has it all: Quartz countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances with double oven. Natural Light. White cabinetry throughout. Bedrooms are split and spacious: 2 Primary Suites with absolutely HUGE Walk In Closets and Luxury double vanity ensuites in both. All bathrooms have in floor heat. Main level laundry. Fully finished lower level features massive family room w/gas fireplace. Hidden Office with secret bookshelf to access storage and mechanicals. Trex decking. Fenced in yard w/ walk-out patio on the lower level. SOLAR PANELS to cut down on your heating and electric bills. 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $499,000
