Framing complete, completion date of early September! Range priced $699,00-$749,900 depending if the buyer chooses to finish the lower level. One of the last remaining lots in Savannah Brooks III in prime location across from neighborhood park and backing to Token Creek Wildlife area! Cornerstone Building & Design brings you their popular modern split bedroom ranch with stunning craftsmanship & an open concept floor plan. Main level features a chef's kitchen w/ Amish built cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and an oversized walk-in pantry. Option to finish the walkout lower level with the ability to add an additional 950+sqft of living space, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Features include a walkout 3 season porch, separate mudroom/laundry, and basement access from the 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $699,900
