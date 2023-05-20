Show 5/19. Upgrades galore await in this immaculate 4BR/3BA home in popular Bear Tree Farms. Sun-filled main lvl is perfect for everyday living & entertaining w/the open layout, cozy gas FP w/ built-ins & stunning custom finishes throughout. Bright kitchen boasts quartz counters, high-end apps, sprawling center island, beverage station & walk-in pantry. Enjoy the Owners suite’s custom window bench & ensuite complete w/dual vanity, tile walk-in shower, soaking tub & walk-in closet. Partially finished LL has amazing exposure/walkout & offers a family room w/wet bar, 4th bed w/ full bath, & exercise room. Plenty of storage and great potential for future expansion of 5th bdrm. Relax on the deck overlooking your yard or walk down to paver patio with built-in fire pit. See docs for more info!