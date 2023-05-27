Stunning, like new, ranch home on corner lot loaded w/ high end finishes & quality woodwork! This bright & beautifully designed home has an open floor plan & a gorgeous kitchen w/ custom Amish cabinets, granite,huge island, upgraded SS appliances & backsplash. The spectacular great rm has soaring ceilings, fireplace & wood floors. The luxurious owners suite boasts a coffered ceiling, walk-in closet, tiled walk-in shower & double vanities. Relax on the inviting screen porch, enjoy the convenience & fun functionality of the laundry & mudroom. Spacious LL flows perfectly w/ the rest of the house w/ an oversized rec rm w/ a bar, 4th bdrm & 3rd full bath plus an unfinished area that makes for abundant storage. 3 car garage w/ finished floor. Close to Conservancy, parks, bike/walk paths & more!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $599,900
