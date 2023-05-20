Why build when you can buy this 7 years new ranch home in the highly desired growing community of DeForest! You will love the light-filled open concept main floor appointed with wood floors, solid core doors, cozy carpeted living room, and kitchen with stainless appliances and island ideal for everyday living. Sip on your lemonade while sitting on your deck or patio overlooking the plush backyard. A recently remodeled walkout lower level includes a 4th bedroom, full bath, and wet bar/rec room with gas fireplace that will knock your socks off! Convenient laundry/mudroom leads to extra deep garage (24'x 24') for your truck or additional storage. Easy & quick access to the interstate making commuting into Madison a breeze.