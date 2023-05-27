Stunning & spacious ranch home has all you need to settle right in! This open concept, split bedroom floor plan provides ample space and comfort for your family with 4br/3ba, zone heating/cooling, finished basement with large rec room and plenty of storage. Beautiful finishes include quartz countertops, Amish-made cabinetry, SS appliances, gas range, eat-in kitchen, hickory hardwood floors, sunny great room with striking floor to ceiling tiled gas fireplace. Recently added amenities include butler pantry with prep space, beverage center and plenty of open shelving, custom blinds, spacious LL flex room, completely sodded & landscaped yard with pergola, expanded patio and steel fence. Located in MCP school district and a short commute to Middleton/Madison. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $699,900
