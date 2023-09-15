Introducing: The SultonThe Sulton is a two-story, spacious floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a master suite, loft, great room, full basement, and mud room, encompassing up to 3,152 square feet.. Some of the flexible options for this home include an expanded family room, 3 different fireplace options in the great room, a study, mud room, & a morning room. The home comes with a 3-car tandem garage. Opt for additional garages, or a 4 feet extension if you prefer.In the owners suite, youll find an ample sized bedroom with an optional tray ceiling. The suite also includes a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, linen closets, shower, & optional garden tub. Enjoy extra space in the upstairs loft or choose to make this the fifth bedroom. Making Homes PersonalBeautifully accommodating and with options throughout, Sulton by William Ryan Homes can be personalized for your lifestyle. The gourmet kitchen with a beautiful island and breakfast area can be constructed to expand to add the morning room. The home includes both a formal living room & a great room. Sliding doors in the great room open to the back yard, or opt for a bay window here instead.The Sulton offers two optional finished basement plans if you choose to complete this space. For additional living areas, you can add an additional bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, recreation room, & plentiful storage space. Our flexible options are sure to accommodate for your new home needs! Energy Efficiency & Smart Home FeaturesOur new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Smart home technology gives you WiFi features that provide comfort and efficiency in your new home. The Sulton also rates well on the HERS index. The Home Energy Rating System (HERS) is an industry standard scoring index that measures the energy efficiency of your home. The lower the scoring, the more efficient your home and the lower monthly energy costs.