Welcome to your dream home!. This stunning two-story residence presents an unparalleled opportunity for modern living at its finest. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, and an optional multigenerational suite, this immaculate abode offers ample space and luxurious features to accommodate all of life's precious moments. Step through the front door into the inviting foyer, where the abundance of natural light welcomes you with open arms. The elegant dining room offers an ideal setting for hosting delightful dinner parties with friends and loved ones. You'll also find a flex room provides a cozy retreat, perfect for quiet evenings of relaxation or entertaining guests.The heart of the home is the well-appointed kitchen, complete with a convenient breakfast area. Equip it with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry to make this your culinary haven that makes preparing gourmet meals a breeze. Adjacent to the kitchen, you'll find a versatile and welcoming living space, which can be used as a family room or an informal gathering spot. Ideal for entertaining or casual lounging, this space creates the perfect setting for creating lasting memories.Upstairs, the allure continues with a spacious loft that can serve as a versatile area for a home office, a playroom, or a relaxing reading nook. Three generously sized bedrooms can be found on the upper level, each thoughtfully designed to ensure comfort and privacy for everyone. A shared full bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes completes this level, offering convenience and functionality for daily use.