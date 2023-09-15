Introducing the Sarasota, perfect for a growing familyThe Sarasota is a 2-Story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2-car garage starting at 2,414 SQ Feet.. On either side of the foyer, it features a spacious Dining room and Flex room. The expansive kitchen overlooks the Breakfast and Great room areas. In the Owners suite, you will find an ample sized bedroom, walk in closet and a generous Owners bath. Conveniently located on the second floor is a spacious laundry room, three additional bedrooms and a full second bath.Personalize to Fit to Your LifestyleThe Sarasota has what you need but can be adjusted to make sure you have everything where you want it. The Dining room and powder room can be converted into a Multi-Gen Suite with private bedroom and full bath. Need privacy? You can turn the Flex room into a private study. Cozy up to a fireplace with 3 location options. You can also add our signature morning room just off the kitchen.On the second floor, upgrade the Owners bath to include a luxury soaking tub. You can also convert Bedroom 4 into an open loft area great for hanging out.The garage can be expanded to accommodate up to five cars or additional storage space. Plus choose from 5 elevation styles to personalize your home.Energy Efficient Homes & Smart Home TechnologyAt William Ryan Homes, our new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Additionally, smart home technology can be found throughout our homes, with WiFi control features giving you the connection and efficiency you need to live in comfort. Low HERS scores offer an energy efficient home and a lower monthly energy bill. Save the environment and your money with our new homes averaging lower scores than a standard new home.