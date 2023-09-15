Now Selling: The Cape MayIntroducing the Cape May; a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage two-story home with up to 2,523 square feet of living space.. This single-family home includes a welcoming porch, master bedroom on the first floor, and a beautiful open-concept kitchen with a breakfast area. Homebuyers can add a fireplace in one of two locations in the family room and an extension to the space for additional room to entertain. The roomy first floor master bedroom allows the option of a garden bath, featuring a beautiful walk-in shower and dual vanity, and leads into the spacious walk-in closet. Add the final touch to the master bedroom with the optional tray ceilings. The combined laundry and mud room off of the garage, open foyer, and ample storage space complete this floorplan. Flexible Options for Personalized FeaturesWilliam Ryan Homes offers structural options to make your home suit your personal style. The Cape Mays optional features include a study in place of the dining room and an optional extension to the garage allowing 3 cars or additional storage space. The two finished basement options allow the choice of including an additional bedroom, bathroom, recreation room, or sufficient storage space.Personalizing your home means accommodating to your needs. Whether you need to get work done in a study, more space to play in the family room, or simply want to relax fireside in the family room, the Cape May has options for you.Energy Efficiency & Smart Home FeaturesOur new homes are built with exceptional, energy-saving building systems. Smart home technology gives you WiFi features that provide comfort & efficiency in your new home. The Cape May also rates well on the HERS index. The Home Energy Rating System (HERS) is an industry standard scoring index that measures a homes energy efficiency. The lower the scoring, the more efficient your home and the lower monthly energy costs.