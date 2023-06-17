New Construction ready to close July 2023! Just 25 minutes from downtown Madison. Selene Homes offers their two-story “Sapphire” Floor Plan. This 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 3 Car home offers a bright airy floor plan. This home shows off with its large windows and cozy living area furnished with a fireplace. The kitchen and bathrooms have shaker soft-close cabinets. The primary suite has a private bath dual vanity sink; and huge walk-in closet. Full basement with egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on discretion of Selene Homes.