Estimated completion June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). Over 2,700 sq ft in this spacious home w/ solid surface counters, white trim/cabinets, sodded yard and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Fireplace in LR, 2.5 bathrooms, 9' ceilings downstairs, 8' ceilings upstairs, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Home will have 3 car garage. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
4 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $473,400
