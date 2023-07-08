Waunakee Schools ~ Charming home in Kilkenny Farms just listed! You'll love this 3 Bedroom 2 bath home just steps from the neighborhood park, swimming pool & pickle ball courts, and shops. The sunfilled open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with gas fireplace, beautiful eat-in Kitchen with gas range and large island, main floor primary suite with tiled shower & walk-in closet, awesome three season porch walks out to maintenance-free deck, and main floor laundry rm w/ separate mud room. Enjoy summer nights on the large patio overlooking yard. Huge exposed basement (partially finished) awaits future expansion with possibility of two additional bedrooms, bath, and family room. Enjoy all the upgrades in this home including a much needed irrigation system this summer!
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $499,900
