Ready 9/21/23! Welcome to Haven, a community of twin homes that offers low maintenance living in a custom home with a private yard. Low monthly association fee of $125 covers lawn mowing, fertilization, and snow removal; plus, a la carte seasonal services are available for a separate rate. This Grayson home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home even comes with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full-service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $459,900
