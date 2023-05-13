Completion 09/23. Trademark Homes built 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage ranch home in Hawks Valley. Kitchen includes walk-in pantry, island, quartz counters, stainless steel GE appliances with gas range and hood fan. Dinette opens to Great room with corner gas. Primary en-suite with double vanity and walk-in tiled shower. 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath and double vanity. 9' ceiling in lower level and stubbed for bath. Anderson windows, Smart doorbell, thermostat & garage. Landscape package. Additional 45k a bedroom, bath and rec room. Magnolia Model.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23-33 near Northwoods Drive.
Shane Haak is stepping down after helping turn the Warriors into a playoff regular and going 13-24 in four seasons in charge. Here's why he ma…
A 37-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday following him being charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
The Alliant Energy’s Beaver Dam Solar Project has restarted construction, as temperatures get more favorable for work on the project.
Adam Hanson, a 22-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident, died in a rollover car accident on May 5 in Adams County.