New ranch, Zero lot line unit, Custom kitchen with large 9' island, corner pantry, tiled back splash, kitchen appliances included, patio off of dining area. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace. Laundry off of garage entry, split bedroom layout. Primary bedroom has double sinks with tiled walk in shower, along with walk in closet and linen closet. Second bedroom on main floor with full bath adjacent. Large 2 car garage, Pella windows, Therma-Tru entry doors, Kohler plumbing fixtures, LVP flooring. Home is on corner lot. Lots of closet space and storage One year builder warranty. This a newly created parcel. Taxes reflect partial build as of 1/1/2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $554,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday. It would be her 5th offense.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Evelyn Gurney was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive.
Josh Navis has been the interim head coach of Waupun softball since Tom Hagstrom stepped down on April 18.
The Golden Eagles lost a key member of their family in mid-April. The passing of Russell Dillin hasn't just yielded results, but also strength…