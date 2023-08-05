Shows 8/4. Meticulously maintained & tastefully updated 3BR/2BA ranch in Verona’s popular Cathedral Point! Upon entry be delighted by the open concept floor plan featuring the eat-in kitchen w/ all high end apps, & an oversized granite breakfast bar/island with sight-lines to both the dining area & spacious living room, perfect for entertaining. Convenient split style beds allows for a private Owners suite with own en-suite boasting a dual vanity, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Unfinished/exposed LL is plumbed for a bathroom & ready for all your future ideas! Spend summer nights grilling on your private back deck overlooking your yard w/ easily maintained landscaping. Main level laundry/mud room w/ access to the insulated 2 car garage. What more could you ask for! See docs for more info.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,900
