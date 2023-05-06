Show 5/5. Like new! This 2 story home has a classic, yet modern design. Step into the welcoming foyer w/LVP flooring that leads to an open-concept design w/living room, dining, office/flex room, & kitchen. Upgraded lighting & 9ft ceilings make this home feel like luxury. Living room has large windows that let in natural light & a cozy fireplace for chilly evenings. The dining area is adjacent to large kitchen w/patio door overlooking a great backyard w/hot tub & play set, with great landscaping. Upstairs: 3 beds incl. a spacious primary suite w/large walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom. The other beds share full bathroom w/a tub/shower combo. All the bedrooms have plush carpeting & large windows. The lower level is unfinished & ready for all your ideas! Close to park, with great sunsets!