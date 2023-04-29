Don't miss this opportunity! Newer construction move in ready, these seller's purchased this home just months ago and already the job market has moved them out of the area. This is your chance to move into a home that literally 5 months old, NO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS, no waiting for a lawn (it has already been seeded and landscaped, Driveway is already in. Why wait for the builder to get caught up enough to put more homes on the market when this one can be moved into right away. This home is so new they haven't even put anything on the walls. Energy efficient home built by one of the areas leading builders. This is your chance, don't miss out as this one will surely go fast.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $452,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The store will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings takes over the space.
The veteran coach led the Eagles to a second WIAA state tournament appearance in three years, but is eager to see the game from the stands.
Baraboo is set to open a small public park at the former site of I A.M. Dairy on Vine Street after agreeing to purchase the site on April 26.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…