Welcome home to this wonderful house in the Verona School District. This 3 bedroom home ticks all of your boxes with 2.5 baths, a dedicated dining area, private patio and tons of green space. If you are thinking of building but don't have the time, this home was built less than 2 years ago! Sellers are relocating for work. Owner's suite has a private bath, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Walk past your main floor laundry into your large 2 car attached garage along with plenty of storage space in the basement! Basement is stubbed for a bathroom and waiting to be finished by its new owner! Location cannot be beat with an abundance of nearby restaurants, shopping and the new Costco! A wonderful opportunity to become a member of the community!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $419,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman was the front seat passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic that crashed into a semi parked on the shoulder of Highway 151 on Saturday morning.
A 38-year-old Fall River woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 1…
The Baraboo Police Department have identified the juveniles who broke into a Circus World building over the weekend causing property damage.
With the softball postseason underway, meet seven freshmen who played pivotal roles during their rookie campaigns.
A passenger in a car that crashed into a semi, which was parked on the shoulder of Highway 151 at Highway M, died at the scene, authorities said.