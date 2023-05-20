Loaded with all the bells and whistles & ready for you to move in. Prime Acacia Ridge location, 3BR/2.5BA Jade farmhouse style executive two-story. Pretty LVP floors, Gorgeous Cooks kitchen w/ granite, gas range, full ceiling height uppers, under-cabinet lighting, pantry, brkfst bar island. Entertain & unwind in the spacious great rm with sunny windows, dining room opens to outdoor garden. Handy powder rm, drop zone, laundry/mudroom w/ convenient bench storage, hooks, cabinets & hanging rod. Owners suite w/ walk-in closet & granite vanity, tub/shower spa like bath, 2 more guest/work from home rooms up & main granite vanity, tub/shower bath. Room to workout/rumpus/craft/play in the un-finished lower level. Convenient Madison location to shops & restaurants! Seller to occupy till 8/7.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo woman, 21, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday. It would be her 5th offense.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Evelyn Gurney was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive.
Josh Navis has been the interim head coach of Waupun softball since Tom Hagstrom stepped down on April 18.
The Golden Eagles lost a key member of their family in mid-April. The passing of Russell Dillin hasn't just yielded results, but also strength…