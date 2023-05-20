Loaded with all the bells and whistles & ready for you to move in. Prime Acacia Ridge location, 3BR/2.5BA Jade farmhouse style executive two-story. Pretty LVP floors, Gorgeous Cooks kitchen w/ granite, gas range, full ceiling height uppers, under-cabinet lighting, pantry, brkfst bar island. Entertain & unwind in the spacious great rm with sunny windows, dining room opens to outdoor garden. Handy powder rm, drop zone, laundry/mudroom w/ convenient bench storage, hooks, cabinets & hanging rod. Owners suite w/ walk-in closet & granite vanity, tub/shower spa like bath, 2 more guest/work from home rooms up & main granite vanity, tub/shower bath. Room to workout/rumpus/craft/play in the un-finished lower level. Convenient Madison location to shops & restaurants! Seller to occupy till 8/7.