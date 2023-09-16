NEW PRICE - now with a finished lower level! This perfectly sized, split-bedroom ranch, located in Liberty Square West, features walk-in pantry, large kitchen island, walk-in closets in bedrooms, and 12x12 patio. 1st floor laundry/mudroom w/ bench seat is off the 3-car garage; additional bench seat/coat closet at front entry. Stainless appliances, gas fireplace in living room, large walk-in shower primary bath suite. Lower level is in process of being finished (due Oct. 2023), adding a rec room, media/flex room, bedroom, and full bath. Landscaping to be completed soon! This charming Sun Prairie development is located close to everything you need for the lifestyle you desire! It’s close to biking paths, several schools, local restaurant favorites, and grocery & specialty shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $623,000
