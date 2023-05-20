Welcome Home! This better than brand new home checks all of the boxes & already has the fully landscaped, fenced yard that you don't get with a new construction home. Seller has even installed additional windows & an office in the lower level & french doors to the bonus rm. Inside you'll appreciate the welcoming entry way, open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with SS appliances & new tile backsplash, main floor laundry/mud room & a bonus room that could be used as an additional office, play room or sitting room. Easily walk out into your private, nicely landscaped backyard & enjoy barbequing, sitting by a fire or relaxing in the hammock. Upstairs you'll find 3 good sized bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Home is situated on a cul-de-sac so no need to worry about traffic. Come check it out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $499,900
