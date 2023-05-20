Estimated completion August 11th 2023. Ambiance Homes presents this brand new 2 story home to Sun Prairie’s Town Hall Crossing. Backing to a walking trail and green space, this functional layout is sure to impress. Open concept main level offers sight lines directly from the kitchen to the living (w/ gas fireplace). Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including a spacious primary w/ walk in closet and en-suite bath. Unfinished lower level is ready for your finishing touches. Don’t forget about the 2 car garage or the concrete patio out back! Close to everything that Sun Prairie has to offer!