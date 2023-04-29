Located in a beautiful Sun Prairie neighborhood within walking distance of schools and shopping. You don't want to miss this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 stall garage that is ready for you to move into. Built in 2020 by Veridian Homes, this home features Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures along with many more luxury touches. While there are many things to love, this home also includes an extra large patio and high ceilings. Showings to begin Friday 4/28/2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The store will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings takes over the space.
The veteran coach led the Eagles to a second WIAA state tournament appearance in three years, but is eager to see the game from the stands.
Baraboo is set to open a small public park at the former site of I A.M. Dairy on Vine Street after agreeing to purchase the site on April 26.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…