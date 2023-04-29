Located in a beautiful Sun Prairie neighborhood within walking distance of schools and shopping. You don't want to miss this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 stall garage that is ready for you to move into. Built in 2020 by Veridian Homes, this home features Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures along with many more luxury touches. While there are many things to love, this home also includes an extra large patio and high ceilings. Showings to begin Friday 4/28/2023!