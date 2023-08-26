VRP: 345-365k Welcome to the charming Sun Prairie neighborhood of Smith's Crossing, where you'll find one of the best living experiences! The kitchen is a true standout, ideal for hosting gatherings and entertaining guests. It features an induction stove and a beautiful, extra-large island with ample storage, providing plenty of space for meal preparation, serving, dining, and storage. Enjoy a seamless flow of entertainment from the kitchen/dining onto the outdoor patio, perfect for hosting gatherings & creating cherished memories. Upstairs, discover 3 inviting bedrooms, each offering various possibilities for relaxation, work, and play. Embrace the great outdoors with easy access to walking & biking paths, vast green spaces, and neighborhood parks!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $345,000
