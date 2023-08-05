Peacefully nestled at the end of the road is a craftsman-style ranch that will give you plenty of space, nature engagements, and room to roam with its 2.5 acres of towering trees. The seller's vision spared nothing when constructing this home. The high tray ceilings in the bedrooms to the stone wood floors make this one of a kind. Low-maintenance decking finishes off the rear of the house with kitchen and dining area access. The basement with 9' ceilings and access to your heated and insulated garage is ready for your finishes. Create your own walking trails to the back of this property and enjoy all of Wisconsin's wonders. Square footage is approximate and should be verified if important.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $734,900
