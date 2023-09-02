Secluded at the road’s end, discover a craftsman-style ranch that offers abundant space, natural surroundings, and 2.5 acres of expansive woodland. Meticulously crafted, the seller’s vision is evident throughout this home’s construction. Remarkable tray ceilings in the bedrooms and stone wood floors add unique character. The rear of the house boasts low-maintenance decking, accessible from the kitchen and dining area. With 9’ ceilings, the basement provides potential, and the heated, insulated garage is easily accessible. Unveil your own pathways through the property’s rear and relish Wisconsin’s natural beauty. Please note that square footage is approximate and should be verified if deemed important.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $700,000
