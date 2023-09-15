You MUST SEE this amazing 10 acre property! Fully remodeled farmhouse with custom cabinetry in the eat-in kitchen, large living room, oversized mud/laundry room & 3-season porch & deck. Main floor owner's suite includes large walk-in closet & bathroom w/spa-like tiled shower. 2 add'l bedrooms on upper level + two bonus rooms are ideal for den/office/storage. Lower level is partially finished w/rec room and has newer poured foundation. Beautiful 48x32 Gambrel roof barn is amazing! 1st floor has heat and re-poured floor & is perfect height for tractors/livestock; 2nd floor is a woodshop w/heat (previously used for barn dances!); 3rd floor storage! 80x23 tobacco shed too. Only minutes from Madison via I39/90! Enjoy the beauty & peacefulness of country living! Also includes #0611-164-8000-2.