Brand New & Waiting for You!"The Madison" Grand open concept home with stunning features: tray ceilings, built ins, granite counters! Gorgeous double light tray Foyer will welcome You & open to an Oversized Great Room with stunning fireplace, Dining Area & Kitchen complete with a large island, an abundance of counter space, & vast walk-in pantry! Spacious Owner suite w/walk in shower & huge closet, double vanity & linen closet. Split bedroom design, main level laundry & mudroom! 3 car garage is perfect size for multiple vehicles & more! Views as you sit on the large composite deck are breathtaking, as it backs a tree line & field, perfect for enjoying the sunsets! Located near park & splash-pad. Option to finish Lower Level to have 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom, & Huge Rec Room!
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900
