Phase 1 includes 8 homes and is now under construction with estimated completion of Dec 1st 2023. Wild Oak Condominium Town Homes are well designed with quality, comfort and convenience built in each home. Located at the north edge of beautiful Stoughton Wi. and 12 minutes from Madison. This home offers 3 bedrooms with en suite baths and main level powder room. This home includes a finished lower level for entertaining guests. Each home features solid surface counters through out, fantastic kitchen with walk in pantry, white trim and doors and beautiful flooring. See docs for the selection packages. You'll also enjoy green space for entertaining. Phase 2 & 3 coming soon. (pictures are of a similar model from a previous project)