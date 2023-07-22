Phase 1 includes 8 homes and is now under construction with estimated completion date of Dec 1st 2023. Wild Oak Condominium Town Homes are well designed with quality, comfort and convenience built in each home. Located at the north edge of beautiful Stoughton Wi. and 12 minutes from Madison. This home offers 3 bedrooms with en suite baths and main level powder room. This home includes a finished lower level for entertaining guests. Each home features solid surface counters through out, fantastic kitchen with walk in pantry, white trim and doors and beautiful flooring. See docs for the selection packages. You'll also enjoy green space for entertaining. Phase 2 & 3 coming soon. (pictures are of a similar model from a previous project)
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $417,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brunell led the state in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while helping lead the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 4 state championship last season.
Content by Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Now in its 69th year, the largest volunteer-run ag show in the country celebrates the uniqueness of…
An 84-year-old truck driver from Lone Rock died in a rollover semitruck crash in rural Sauk County on Wednesday morning.
A third running back verbally committed to the Badgers football program. The four-star back is from Maryland.
Barbara Millicent Roberts, better known as Barbie, as in the doll, has her own Wisconsin story. She was born and raised in the fictional town …