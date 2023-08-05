New Construction & Move in Ready. Huge Lot and 3.5 Car Garage! Well-designed one story, with 1727sf on the main floor, 9ft ceilings throughout & an extra large garage for the boat and toys. Whether you start your morning at the coffee bar, relax near the fireplace or enjoy outdoor dining on your covered porch, you can do it all here. You’ll love the open kitchen w/ lots of cabinets & a 5 shelf pantry for storage. Large master suite w/ walk in closet & floor to ceiling tile shower. Need more space? Huge LL was thoughtfully designed w/ 9ft ceilings & includes a FUTURE 4th bed, rec room, exercise room, storage room & full bath. Large flat yard is easy to maintain. Quick closing possilble.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $565,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 15-year-old Waupun boy was surprised on Saturday when Dodge County emergency workers delivered his stepfather to his home after a 10-month o…
Luke Fickell started his first training camp practice as Badgers football coach with a competitive twist, and a transfer wide receiver shined.…
The FBI has been involved with the search for Reedsburg boy James Yoblonski, 13, over the past two weeks, according to the Sauk County Sheriff…
Poynette's Ashley Hagenow was recently named Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland. She's eager to share the importance of Wisconsin's agricultu…
Their deaths were a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff's Office said.