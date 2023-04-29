Only a job transfer makes this home available. Nearly new 3bd 2 bath ranch in great neighborhood of fine homes. This east side Mount Horeb subdivision location makes it an easy commute to Madison, Epic etc. Open concept w/vaulted ceilings in living room & kitchen/dining area. Granite counter tops, nice sized island, SS appliances highlight the kitchen. Dining area opens to large deck perfect for grilling this summer. Quality finishes throughout. LVP flooring, lots of natural light, 6 panel doors, white trim, main floor laundry. Primary bdrm has tray ceilings, private full bath w/double sinks & walk-in closets. LL has 9 ft ceilings, walkout patio area, egress window to add another bedroom/office, plumbed for 3rd bathrm. Seller started finishing the LL. Oversized 2 car garage. Sold As-Is.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $399,900
